The McLean County High School golf teams hosted their first tournament Aug. 15 at Panther Creek Golf Course.
The boys’ team defeated Hopkins County Central, 188-237. The girls’ team played a tri-match against Muhlenberg County and Ohio County and performed well, according to head coach Ricky Humphrey.
Both teams competed in the All “A” Classic at Windward Heights Country Club in Hawesville on Aug. 16. The girls and the boys both finished third overall. Three Lady Cougar golfers posted 64s. All of the boys scored posted scores between 47 and 51, with Zane Decker carding the 47.
The boys’ team came up short against Ohio County, 184-203, on Aug. 18 at Ohio County Country Club. Zane Decker and Carter Weldon both carded 46s.
Both teams are continuing to get better, according to Humphrey.
“The goal is to continue to improve, get ready for the region tournament and have fun,” he said.
After a couple of matches earlier this week, the girls’ team will play at 4 p.m. today, Aug. 25 at Webster County. McLean County’s boys and girls will host a tournament against Hancock County Aug. 29 at Panther Creek Golf Course. Tee off is at 4 p.m.
