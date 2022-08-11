The McLean County High School golf team is off and running this season. The boys’ team competed July 27 at the Madisonville Country Club for the Hopkins County Central tournament against 19 other teams for the season opener.
The girls and boys both played July 28 at the Union County Invitational at Breckenridge Country Club in Morganfield. The girls’ team placed third overall.
Both days were a good experience, according to Coach Ricky Humphrey.
“Both teams are young and are getting valuable experience in tournaments that will help them be successful in the future,” Humphrey said.
The boys’ team traveled August 6 to Windward Heights Country Club in Hawesville for the Hancock County Invitational.
“We played well Saturday and came up with a new team motto,” Humphrey said. “The new motto is Next Shot — forget what happened the last shot and make a good shot on the next one.”
With these tournaments behind them, the team will now get into match play. McLean County will host Hopkins County Central and Muhlenberg County on August 15 at Panther Creek Golf Course.
