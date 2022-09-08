The McLean County High School golf team hosted Ohio County at Panther Creek Park on Aug. 22. The boys’ team won and the girls team came up just shy of a victory. The boys team played at Madisonville on Aug. 23 and placed second.
The McLean County boys golf team won the match against Ohio County 186-188. Carter Weldon led the Cougars with a score of 43. HB Whitaker had a 46 and Clay Brawner followed with a 47. Declan Scott finished the day with a score of 50.
The girls team came up short by only six strokes against Ohio County, 218-212. Madeline Jones and Kinsley Cotton both had a 54 on the day with Anna Miller and Legend Cotton each turning in a 55.
The boys golf team played at Madisonville Country Club on Aug. 23 and finished the day in second place. Carter Weldon had a 52 with Zane Decker turning in a 54. Declan Scott had a 61 and Jackson Galloway finished with a 63 on the day.
“We are down to the last two weeks of the regular season,” shared Coach Ricky Humphrey. “Both teams have progressed well this season and we look to be successful in the region tournament.”
The boys team will play in a tournament at Apollo on Sept. 10. McLean County will host their final match this season at Panther Creek Golf Course on Sept. 12. The boys will face Whitesville and the girls will play Webster County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.