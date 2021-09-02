The McLean County High School golf team has had a busy start to the season. The young program has showed tremendous growth and improvement since beginning in July. They have competed in many different types of scenarios, including 18-hole invitational tournaments and nine-hole matches.
The Lady Cougars opened the season at the Madisonville North Hopkins Invitational on July 30. This was the very first golf competition for all of the girls, and they played very well, according to coach Cary Hicks.
“Several coaches and parents from other schools commented on how positive our girls were and their great attitudes,” Hicks said.
The boys’ team also played its first invitational tournament on July 30 at Ben Hawes Golf Course in Daviess County. Daviess County won with a score of 312. McLean shot a 415. The Cougars beat Muhlenberg County and the Daviess County junior varsity team.
McLean County hosted the first match this season on Aug. 2 at Panther Creek Golf Course. The Cougars swept all pairings and won 184-191 over Whitesville Trinity. Senior Harrison Sallee was medalist with a 30.
The boys’ team then played in the Hopkinsville Country Club Invitational on Aug. 3 with 20 other teams, but the team score did not count because of a “circle 8” on a player’s scorecard. This occurs when a player exceeds the allowable strokes on a hole. The following are the individual scores for the tournament: Sallee 79, HB Whitaker 96, Evan Ward 116, Alex Stratton 120 and Jade Perez 123.
On Aug. 7, the boys competed in the Hancock County Invitational at Windward Heights Country Club in Hawesville. Sallee placed second overall, and the Cougar team came in just behind Apollo and ahead of Catholic by 19 strokes.
The girls hosted their first home match at Panther Creek against Webster County on Aug. 9.
“We lost, but all four girls improved their scores from the previous week,” coach Cary Hicks said.
The Lady Cougars hosted another match on Aug. 16 against Owensboro High School. McLean County won one of the three pairings, and the Lady Cougars’ Alyssa Burrough was top medalist for the match with a 49. Cati Brawner shaved five strokes off her score.
The boys’ team competed on Aug. 16 at Ben Hawes against all the Owensboro-area teams. While the Cougars came in last, they just missed Apollo by only one stroke. Whitaker was the top Cougar with a score of 41.
Both the girls’ and boys’ teams were right in the thick of it and facing some very tough competition according to head coach David Hicks.
“Everyone’s dedication and hard work is really showing,” he said. “The schools we played against have had established golf programs for decades; we held our own and represented MCHS very well.”
The Lady Cougars showed the true definition of integrity, playing the last 10 holes in the rain at the Apollo Invitational on Aug. 21.
“Ben Hawes is a tough course on the front because of all the hazards, but the girls played very well,” Cary Hicks said. “They got off the tees better than they had all season.”
The girls’ team had a match at Madisonville Country Club on Aug. 23. It was a tri-match between McLean, Hopkins County Central and Madisonville-North Hopkins.
“The heat definitely played a huge factor in play, but all the girls still managed to knock off at least one stroke from the last time we played there,” Cary Hicks said.
The boys’ team played the following evening at Madisonville Country Club in a match against Hopkins County Central. The Cougars won 193-201.
McLean County has been led so far this season by Sallee and Whitaker, according to head coach David Hicks.
“Senior Saulyer Logsdon continues to play great golf and can hit it a mile,” David Hicks said. “I look for Saulyer to help us a lot as we head into the second half of the season. Freshmen Zane Decker and Carter Weldon give us a lot to look forward to along with sophomore Evan Ward.”
Coach Cary Hicks shared that the girls have made a lot of improvement on getting off the tee and putting.
“We are still struggling with our irons, so that has been our focus lately,” she said. “They are working hard and continuously getting better.”
Both teams are scheduled to play at 4 p.m. tonight, Sept. 2. The Lady Cougars will play at Ohio County, and the boys will face both Owensboro and Hancock County at Western Hills.
