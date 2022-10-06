The Green River Area Community Foundation is accepting grant applications from area nonprofits and will be awarding $40,000 in honor of celebrating 30 years in 2023.
Grants will be awarded to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations working to help people in Daviess, Hancock, McLean, Ohio, Union and Webster counties.
According to the application, about $7,500 will be granted to health and dental services who help the poor and needy in the Owensboro/Green River Area, around $7,500 will be awarded to shelters, homes and facilities for the homeless in the Owensboro/Green River Area, about $20,000 will be awarded in Daviess County to entities focused on arts and culture and social services and approximately $5,000 will be for nonprofits focused on serving the communities in Hancock, McLean, Ohio, Union or Webster counties.
Partial grant awards may also be made.
Amy Silvert, GRACF executive director, said the foundation has done a “competitive application process” throughout the years, with the exception of its COVID year, where the organization used all of the grant dollars towards the COVID-19 Response Fund.
Grants may be requested in amounts up to $7,500 and can be used for general operating funds, such as staffing and overhead.
Silvert said nonprofits have been showing more of a need for funds and feels the grants may alleviate some stresses.
“Because of the situation over the last few years with the pandemic and fundraising efforts were limited, I think it just helps in this time, too, as they are recovering … and some of them have also seen some of their donations go up and down and not been as steady as they have been in the past,” Silvert said. “We’re just trying to help them to keep their budgets afloat.”
Applications are reviewed by a dedicated grant-making committee made up of community volunteers, which Silvert said will consider areas of focus that they want to prioritize.
“I think some of the considerations that they are looking at with the nonprofits is if they are successful in their mission, are they making a difference in our community,” Silvert said, “and with the dollars, is that going to help them to do more good work in our community, basically.”
Applications are available at cflouisville.formstack.com/forms/2023_green_river_area_community_foundation_grants with a deadline of 11:59 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28.
All applicants will receive a decision by Dec. 15, and those who are selected will be awarded in January 2023.
A single grant report will be required and may be submitted either six months or 12 months after funding.
GRACF also accepts donations of any amount from individuals, corporations or other groups to support its community grants.
For more information on the grant application process or how to contribute, contact Silvert at 270-315-5437 or Amy@GreenRiverCF.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.