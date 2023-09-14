The Green River Area Development District Community Collaboration for Children (CCC) Regional Network is offering a total of $3,000 in mini-grants to organizations in its region.
Maria Shyver, CCC coordinator, said the purpose of the grants is to “enhance and promote programs aimed at preventing and building awareness of child abuse and neglect.”
“We want to help others bring awareness to child abuse and neglect prevention,” she said. “... We want to support our families in the GRADD region.”
Organizations within Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean, Ohio, Union and Webster counties are eligible to apply.
Projects should involve one of the following goals — focus directly on child abuse/neglect prevention; educate the public and/or families about child abuse/neglect; or focus on developing positive relationships between children and parents.
“Kentucky is ranked number one as a state in child abuse and neglect,” Shyver said.
Shyver said the funding for the grants was set aside from the CCC budget.
“We budget every year as a state funded organization and this year we decided to take the money out of the budget and give it back to the community,” she said.
The number of applications selected will depend on proposals, Shyver said.
Eligible grant expenditures include educational materials, training events and parenting classes.
“This is a very easy way to get extra funds for a program or project that an organization wants to pursue,” she said.
The application deadline is 3 p.m. on Oct. 6 with recipients announced by Nov. 17.
