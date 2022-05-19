For seniors who are able and have transportation, a lunch-time meal can be picked up at their local senior center Monday through Friday. Home delivery is available for those who are unable to pick up their meal. There is no charge for the meal, but donations are accepted, and the suggested donation per meal is $1.50.

Whole wheat products should be two slices or 2 oz. unless otherwise note. A 1% milk should be served at each meal.

MONDAYTuna salad, mixed bean soup, mandarin oranges, white bread, saltine (1)

TUESDAY

BBQ chicken, sweet potatoes, peas, peaches, hamburger bun

WEDNESDAY THEME DAY

Hamburger, baked beans, broccoli pasta salad, sherbet, ketchup, hamburger bun

THURSDAY

Pinto beans (6 oz.), corn, coleslaw, baked apples, cornbread, margarine

FRIDAYPolish sausage, black-eyed peas, cabbage, pineapple, hot dog bun, mustard

DIETARY TIPOne of the best and easiest ways to maintain a healthy body weight: eat low-fat or non-fat foods.

EXERCISE TIP

For some easy ways to get more active, try these: take a walk or swim.

