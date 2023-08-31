For seniors who are able and have transportation, a lunchtime meal can be picked up at their local senior center Monday through Friday.
Home delivery is available for those who are unable to pick up their meal.
There is no charge for the meal, but donations are accepted, and the suggested donation per meal is $1.50.
Whole wheat products should be two slices or 2 oz. unless otherwise noted. A 1% milk should be served at each meal.
MONDAYClosed for Labor Day
TUESDAY
Stuffed green pepper casserole, mashed potatoes, winter blend vegetables, peaches, wheat bread, margarine
WEDNESDAY
Italian baked chicken, sweet potatoes, green beans, mixed fruit, dinner roll, margarine
THURSDAY
Tuna salad, pea salad, tossed salad, fresh orange, wheat bread, ranch/Italian dressing
FRIDAY
Pot roast with gravy, stewed potatoes, mixed vegetables, mandarin oranges, wheat bread, margarine
DIETARY TIP
One of the best and easiest ways to maintain a healthy body weight: eat low fat or nonfat foods.
EXERCISE TIP
For some easy ways to get more activity, try these: take a walk or a swim. Take the stairs and not the elevator.
