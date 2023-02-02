For seniors who are able and have transportation, a lunchtime meal can be picked up at their local senior center Monday through Friday.
Home delivery is available for those who are unable to pick up their meal.
There is no charge for the meal, but donations are accepted, and the suggested donation per meal is $1.50.
Whole wheat products should be two slices or 2 oz. unless otherwise noted. A 1% milk should be served at each meal.
MONDAYPimento cheese, broccoli soup, pineapple, white bread, saltine (1).
TUESDAYPinto beans, corn, California blend vegetables, applesauce, cornbread, margarine.
WEDNESDAY
Italian baked chicken, sweet potatoes, green beans, mixed fruit, dinner roll, margarine.
THURSDAY
Sliced turkey, bean salad, carrot raisin salad, fruited gelatin, hamburger bun, mustard.
FRIDAY
Baked ham, breakfast potatoes, baked apples, banana, biscuit, margarine.
DIETARY TIP
Take a 10-minute brisk walk every day. Climb stairs, garden, clean the house, buddy up with a friend to go to the park and walk.
EXERCISE TIP
Choose fat free or low fat milk or yogurt more often than cheese. They have more potassium and less sodium than cheese and are fortified with Vitamin D.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.