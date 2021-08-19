For seniors who are able and have transportation, a lunch-time meal can be picked up at their local senior center Monday through Friday. Home delivery is available for those who are unable to pick up their meal. There is no charge for the meal, but donations are accepted and the suggested donation per meal is $1.50.
MONDAYBeef hot dog, roasted potatoes, green beans, yogurt, hot dog bun, mustard
TUESDAY THEME DAY
Baked chicken, pasta salad, cucumber and onion, sherbet, hamburger bun, margarine
WEDNESDAY
Bean soup, coleslaw, cornbread, pears, margarine
THURSDAY
Breaded pork chop, cheesy potatoes, peas and carrots, raisins, wheat bread, margarine
FRIDAY
Ham slice, potato salad, broccoli pasta salad, peaches, wheat bread, mayo
EXERCISE TIP
Maintain a healthy blood pressure. Exercise is an excellent way to lower stress and keep your blood pressure in check.
DIETARY TIP
Include whole grains in your diet. You need at least 25 grams of fiber daily. It helps lower cholesterol and aids in digestion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.