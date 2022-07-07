For seniors who are able and have transportation, a lunchtime meal can be picked up at their local senior center Monday through Friday.
Home delivery is available for those who are unable to pick up their meal.
There is no charge for the meal, but donations are accepted, and the suggested donation per meal is $1.50.
Whole wheat products should be two slices or 2 oz. unless otherwise noted. A 1% milk should be served at each meal.
MONDAYVegetable soup, cottage cheese, peaches, wheat crackers (3), saltine (1)
TUESDAYTurkey slice, cheese slice, coleslaw, tropical fruit, oatmeal cookie, wheat bread, mustard
WEDNESDAYPepper steak, lima beans, turnip greens, yogurt, white bread, vinegar, margarine
THURSDAYChicken and gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, banana, white bread, margarine
FRIDAYSliced ham, potato salad, broccoli pasta salad, mandarin oranges, wheat bread, mayo
DIETARY TIPOne of the easiest ways to maintain a healthy weight is eating low fat or nonfat foods.
EXERCISE TIPFor some easy ways to get more active try these: take a walk or swim, take the stairs, not the elevator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.