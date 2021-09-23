For seniors who are able and have transportation, a lunch-time meal can be picked up at their local senior center Monday through Friday. Home delivery is available for those who are unable to pick up their meal. There is no charge for the meal, but donations are accepted, and the suggested donation per meal is $1.50.
MONDAYPinto beans, corn, coleslaw, baked apples, cornbread, margarine
TUESDAYPolish sausage, black-eyed peas, cabbage, pineapple, hot dog bun, mustard
WEDNESDAYBreaded chicken hominy, Italian blend vegetables, tropical fruit, hamburger bun, mayo
THURSDAYPot roast, oven roasted potatoes, carrots, fresh orange, wheat bread, margarine
FRIDAYBreaded pork chop, cheesy potatoes, peas and carrots, raisins, margarine, wheat bread
EXERCISE TIPFor some easy ways to get more activity, try these: Take a walk or a swim. Take the stairs and not the elevator.
DIETARY TIPOne of the best and easiest ways to maintain a healthy body weight: Eat low fat or non-fat foods.
