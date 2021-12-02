For seniors who are able and have transportation, a lunch-time meal can be picked up at their local senior center Monday through Friday. Home delivery is available for those who are unable to pick up their meal. There is no charge for the meal, but donations are accepted, and the suggested donation per meal is $1.50.
MONDAY
Vegetable soup, cottage cheese, peaches, saltine crackers (1), wheat crackers (3)
TUESDAY
Marinated chicken, sweet potatoes, green beans, mixed fruit, dinner roll, margarine
WEDNESDAY
Salisbury steak, pasta salad, Brussels sprouts, fruit cup, wheat bread, margarine
THURSDAY
Tuna salad, mixed bean soup, mandarin oranges, white bread
FRIDAY
Cheeseburger, baked beans, coleslaw, baked apples, hamburger bun, ketchup
EXERCISE TIP
Take a brisk walk after eating your holiday meal. Do not lay down for that nap, work off your meal.
DIETARY TIP
Eating at least two servings of fish per week may reduce your risk for heart disease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.