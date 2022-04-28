For seniors who are able and have transportation, a lunch-time meal can be picked up at their local senior center Monday through Friday. Home delivery is available for those who are unable to pick up their meal. There is no charge for the meal, but donations are accepted, and the suggested donation per meal is $1.50.
Whole wheat products should be two slices or 2 oz. unless otherwise note. A 1% milk should be served at each meal.
MONDAYChicken tetrazzini (6 oz.), brussels sprouts, pineapple, wheat bread, margarine
TUESDAY
Cheeseburger, baked beans, coleslaw, baked apples, hamburger bun, ketchup
WEDNESDAY
Chicken tortilla soup (8 oz.), tossed salad, mandarin oranges, ranch, wheat crackers (3), saltine (1)
THURSDAY
Ham slice, potato soup (8 oz.), mixed fruit, wheat bread, mayo
FRIDAY
Turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, fresh orange, wheat bread, margarine
DIETARY TIP
One of the best and easiest ways to maintain a healthy body weight: eat low-fat or non-fat foods.
EXERCISE TIP
For some easy ways to get more active, try these: take a walk or swim. Take the stairs and not the elevator.
