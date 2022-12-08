For seniors who are able and have transportation, a lunchtime meal can be picked up at their local senior center Monday through Friday.
Home delivery is available for those who are unable to pick up their meal.
There is no charge for the meal, but donations are accepted, and the suggested donation per meal is $1.50.
Whole wheat products should be two slices or 2 oz. unless otherwise noted. A 1% milk should be served at each meal.
MONDAYHam slice, potato soup, mixed fruit, wheat bread, saltine crackers, mayo.
TUESDAYTurkey and gravy, roasted potatoes, carrots, fresh orange, wheat bread, margarine.
WEDNESDAYHearty chili, tossed salad, applesauce, wheat crackers, saltine crackers, ranch dressing.
THURSDAYPimento cheese, broccoli soup, fruited gelatin, white bread, saltine crackers.
FRIDAYBBQ pork, lima beans, California blend vegetables, pudding, hamburger bun.
DIETARY TIPEating at least two servings of fish per week may reduce your risk for heart disease.
EXERCISE TIPTake a brisk walk after eating your holiday meal. Do not lay down for that nap, work off your meal.
