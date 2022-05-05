For seniors who are able and have transportation, a lunch-time meal can be picked up at their local senior center Monday through Friday. Home delivery is available for those who are unable to pick up their meal. There is no charge for the meal, but donations are accepted, and the suggested donation per meal is $1.50.
Whole wheat products should be two slices or 2 oz. unless otherwise note. A 1% milk should be served at each meal.
MONDAYChicken salad, pickled beets, tossed salad, fresh apple, wheat bread, ranch
TUESDAY
Pimento cheese, cream of broccoli soup (8 oz.), fruited gelatin, white bread
WEDNESDAY
BBQ pork, lima beans, California blend vegetables, pudding, wheat bread
THURSDAY
Sloppy joe, parsley potatoes, mixed vegetables, fresh banana, hamburger bun
FRIDAY
Vegetable soup (8 oz.), cottage cheese (3 oz.), peaches, wheat crackers (3), saltine (1)
DIETARY TIP
One of the best and easiest ways to maintain a healthy body weight: eat low-fat or non-fat foods.
EXERCISE TIP
For some easy ways to get more active, try these: take a walk or swim. Take the stairs and not the elevator.
