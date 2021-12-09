For seniors who are able and have transportation, a lunch-time meal can be picked up at their local senior center Monday through Friday. Home delivery is available for those who are unable to pick up their meal. There is no charge for the meal, but donations are accepted, and the suggested donation per meal is $1.50.
MONDAYBBQ pork, lima beans, California blend vegetables, pudding, white bread
TUESDAY
Pinto beans, crisp corn, coleslaw, baked apples, cornbread, margarine
WEDNESDAY
Polish sausage, black-eyed peas, cabbage, pineapple, hot dug bun, mustard
THURSDAY
Breaded chicken hominy, Italian blend vegetables, tropical fruit, hamburger bun, mayo
FRIDAY
Pot roast with gravy, oven roasted potatoes, carrots, fresh orange, wheat bread
EXERCISE TIP
Take a brisk walk after eating your holiday meal. Do not lay down for that nap, work off your meal.
DIETARY TIP
Eating at least two servings of fish per week may reduce your risk for heart disease.
