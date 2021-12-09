For seniors who are able and have transportation, a lunch-time meal can be picked up at their local senior center Monday through Friday. Home delivery is available for those who are unable to pick up their meal. There is no charge for the meal, but donations are accepted, and the suggested donation per meal is $1.50.

MONDAYBBQ pork, lima beans, California blend vegetables, pudding, white bread

TUESDAY

Pinto beans, crisp corn, coleslaw, baked apples, cornbread, margarine

WEDNESDAY

Polish sausage, black-eyed peas, cabbage, pineapple, hot dug bun, mustard

THURSDAY

Breaded chicken hominy, Italian blend vegetables, tropical fruit, hamburger bun, mayo

FRIDAY

Pot roast with gravy, oven roasted potatoes, carrots, fresh orange, wheat bread

EXERCISE TIP

Take a brisk walk after eating your holiday meal. Do not lay down for that nap, work off your meal.

DIETARY TIP

Eating at least two servings of fish per week may reduce your risk for heart disease.

Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mccleannews.com

