For seniors who are able and have transportation, a lunchtime meal can be picked up at their local senior center Monday through Friday.
Home delivery is available for those who are unable to pick up their meal.
There is no charge for the meal, but donations are accepted, and the suggested donation per meal is $1.50.
Whole wheat products should be two slices or 2 oz. unless otherwise noted. A 1% milk should be served at each meal.
MONDAYVegetable soup, cottage cheese, peaches, saltine (1), wheat crackers (3)
TUESDAY
Meatloaf with ketchup, garlic potatoes, peas, fruited gelatin, dinner roll, margarine
WEDNESDAYBean soup, coleslaw, pears, cornbread, margarine
THURSDAY
Beef hot dog, baked beans, broccoli pasta salad, fruit crisp, hot dog bun, mustard
FRIDAY
Pinto beans, corn, mandarin oranges, cornbread, margarine
DIETARY TIP
One of the best and easiest ways to maintain a healthy body weight: eat low fat or nonfat foods.
EXERCISE TIP
For some easy ways to get more activity, try these: take a walk or a swim. Take the stairs and not the elevator.
