For seniors who are able and have transportation, a lunchtime meal can be picked up at their local senior center Monday through Friday.
Home delivery is available for those who are unable to pick up their meal.
There is no charge for the meal, but donations are accepted, and the suggested donation per meal is $1.50.
Whole wheat products should be two slices or 2 oz. unless otherwise note. A 1% milk should be served at each meal.
MONDAY
Turkey slice, bean salad, carrot raisin salad, fruited gelatin, wheat bread, mustard.
TUESDAY
Pork chop, cheesy potatoes, peas and carrots, raisins, wheat bread, margarine.
WEDNESDAY
Pork roast, stuffing, broccoli, fruit crisp, wheat bread, margarine.
THURSDAY
Sliced ham, roasted potatoes, baked apples, banana, biscuit, margarine, ketchup.
FRIDAY
Polish sausage, black-eyed peas, cabbage, pears, hot dog bun, mustard.
DIETARY TIP
Choose plenty of fruits and vegetables. They are low in calories and high in vitamins. Strive for five servings a day.
EXERCISE TIP
You need at least 30 minutes of exercise a day. It helps maintain cholesterol and blood pressure levels. It also helps maintain weight.
