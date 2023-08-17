For seniors who are able and have transportation, a lunchtime meal can be picked up at their local senior center Monday through Friday.
Home delivery is available for those who are unable to pick up their meal.
There is no charge for the meal, but donations are accepted, and the suggested donation per meal is $1.50.
Whole wheat products should be two slices or 2 oz. unless otherwise noted. A 1% milk should be served at each meal.
MONDAYSliced ham, potato soup, mixed fruit, wheat bread, saltine (1), mayo
TUESDAY
Meatballs with gravy, corn, carrots, pineapple tidbits, wheat bread, margarine
WEDNESDAY
Sliced turkey, three bean salad, carrot raisin salad, fruited gelatin, wheat bread, mustard
THURSDAY
Chicken and gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, banana, white bread (1), margarine
FRIDAY
Pepper steak with gravy, northern beans, greens, yogurt, dinner roll, margarine
DIETARY TIP
Include whole grains in your diet. You need at least 25 grams of fiber daily. It helps lower cholesterol and aids in digestion.
EXERCISE TIP
Maintain a healthy blood pressure. Exercise is an excellent way to lower stress and keep your blood pressure in check.
