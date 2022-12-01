For seniors who are able and have transportation, a lunchtime meal can be picked up at their local senior center Monday through Friday.
Home delivery is available for those who are unable to pick up their meal.
There is no charge for the meal, but donations are accepted, and the suggested donation per meal is $1.50.
Whole wheat products should be two slices or 2 oz. unless otherwise noted. A 1% milk should be served at each meal.
MONDAYPork roast, stuffing, broccoli, fruit crisp, wheat bread
TUESDAYChicken parmesan, parsley potatoes, green beans, pineapple, wheat bread, margarine
WEDNESDAYChicken tetrazzini, Brussels sprouts, peaches, wheat bread, margarine
THURSDAYChicken tortilla soup, tossed salad, mandarin oranges, saltine crackers, ranch dressing
FRIDAYHamburger, cheese, baked beans, coleslaw, baked apples, hamburger bun, ketchup
DIETARY TIPEating at least two servings of fish per week may reduce your risk for heart disease.
EXERCISE TIPTake a brisk walk after eating your holiday meal. Do not lay down for that nap, work off your meal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.