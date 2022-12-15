For seniors who are able and have transportation, a lunchtime meal can be picked up at their local senior center Monday through Friday.
Home delivery is available for those who are unable to pick up their meal.
There is no charge for the meal, but donations are accepted, and the suggested donation per meal is $1.50.
Whole wheat products should be two slices or 2 oz. unless otherwise noted. A 1% milk should be served at each meal.
MONDAYMeatballs with gravy, mashed potatoes, peas, pineapple, dinner roll, margarine.
TUESDAY
Vegetable soup, cottage cheese, peaches, wheat crackers, saltine crackers.
WEDNESDAY
Turkey slice, cheese slice, coleslaw, tropical fruit, oatmeal cookie, wheat bread, mustard.
THURSDAY THEME DAY
Sliced ham, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, fruit cobbler, dinner roll.
FRIDAY
Closed for Christmas Eve.
DIETARY TIP
Eating at least two servings of fish per week may reduce your risk for heart disease.
EXERCISE TIP
Take a brisk walk after eating your holiday meal. Do not lay down for that nap, work off your meal.
