For seniors who are able and have transportation, a lunch-time meal can be picked up at their local senior center Monday through Friday. Home delivery is available for those who are unable to pick up their meal. There is no charge for the meal, but donations are accepted, and the suggested donation per meal is $1.50.
MONDAYBaked chicken, sweet potatoes, green beans, mixed fruit, dinner roll, margarine
TUESDAYSalisbury steak, brussels sprouts, pasta salad, fruit crisp, wheat bread, margarine
WEDNESDAYMixed bean soup, tuna salad, mandarin oranges, white bread, saltine (1)
THURSDAYHamburger, cheese slice, baked beans, coleslaw, baked apples, hamburger bun, ketchup
FRIDAYBBQ pulled pork, lima beans, California blend vegetables, pudding, white bread, pickles
EXERCISE TIPFor some easy ways to get more activity, try these: Take a walk or a swim. Take the stairs and not the elevator.
DIETARY TIPOne of the best and easiest ways to maintain a healthy body weight: Eat low fat or non-fat foods.
