For seniors who are able and have transportation, a lunch-time meal can be picked up at their local senior center Monday through Friday. Home delivery is available for those who are unable to pick up their meal. There is no charge for the meal, but donations are accepted, and the suggested donation per meal is $1.50.
MONDAYClosed for Christmas
TUESDAYParmesan chicken, au gratin potatoes, spinach, fruited gelatin, white bread, margarine
WEDNESDAYPolish sausage, black-eyed peas, cabbage, pears, hot dog bun, mustard
THURSDAYChicken tetrazzini, brussels sprouts, pineapple, wheat bread, margarine
FRIDAYClosed for New Year’s
EXERCISE TIPTake a brisk walk after eating your holiday meal. Work off your meal.
DIETARY TIPEating at least two servings of fish per week may reduce your risk for heart disease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.