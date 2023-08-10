For seniors who are able and have transportation, a lunchtime meal can be picked up at their local senior center Monday through Friday.
Home delivery is available for those who are unable to pick up their meal.
There is no charge for the meal, but donations are accepted, and the suggested donation per meal is $1.50.
Whole wheat products should be two slices or 2 oz. unless otherwise noted. A 1% milk should be served at each meal.
MONDAYTHEME DAY
Oriental chicken, stir fry vegetables, egg rolls (2), fortune cookie, sherbet
TUESDAY
Breaded chicken patty, hominy, Italian blend vegetables, tropical fruit, hamburger bun, mayo
WEDNESDAY
Chicken salad, pickled beets, tossed salad, fresh apple, wheat bread, ranch/Italian dressing
THURSDAY
Cheeseburger, baked beans, coleslaw, fruit crisp, ketchup, pickle
FRIDAY
Turkey and gravy, roasted potatoes, carrots, fresh orange, wheat bread, margarine
DIETARY TIP
Include whole grains in your diet. You need at least 25 grams of fiber daily. It helps lower cholesterol and aids in digestion.
EXERCISE TIP
Maintain a healthy blood pressure. Exercise is an excellent way to lower stress and keep your blood pressure in check.
