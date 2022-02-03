For seniors who are able and have transportation, a lunch-time meal can be picked up at their local senior center Monday through Friday. Home delivery is available for those who are unable to pick up their meal. There is no charge for the meal, but donations are accepted, and the suggested donation per meal is $1.50.
MONDAYPork chop, cheesy potatoes, peas and carrots, raisins, wheat bread, margarine
TUESDAYSliced ham, potato salad, broccoli pasta salad, mandarin oranges, wheat bread, mayo
WEDNESDAYBaked ham, oven roasted potatoes, baked apples, fresh banana, wheat bread, ketchup/margarine
THURSDAY THEME DAYChicken broccoli casserole, carrots, dinner roll, birthday cake
FRIDAYPolish sausage, black-eyed peas, cabbage, diced pears, hot dog bun, mustard
DIETARY TIPBalance the number of calories you eat with the number of calories you use each day.
EXERCISE TIPDaily activities such housework and washing the car are great as they help get you up and moving!
