For seniors who are able and have transportation, a lunch-time meal can be picked up at their local senior center Monday through Friday. Home delivery is available for those who are unable to pick up their meal. There is no charge for the meal, but donations are accepted, and the suggested donation per meal is $1.50.
MONDAY: Sliced turkey, vegetable soup, fruit crisp, hamburger bun, mustard
TUESDAY: Beef hot dog, roasted potatoes, green beans, yogurt, hot dog bun, mustard
WEDNESDAY: Pork roast, stuffing, California blend vegetables, mixed fruit, wheat bread, margarine
THURSDAY: Closed for Veteran’s Day
FRIDAY: Breaded pork chop, cheesy potatoes, peas and carrots, raisins, wheat bread, margarine
EXERCISE TIP: You need at least 30 minutes of exercise a day. It helps maintain cholesterol and blood pressure levels. It also helps maintain weight.
DIETARY TIP: Choose plenty of fruits and vegetables. They are low in calories and high in vitamins. Strive for five servings a day.
Freddie Bourne
