For seniors who are able and have transportation, a lunchtime meal can be picked up at their local senior center Monday through Friday.
Home delivery is available for those who are unable to pick up their meal.
There is no charge for the meal, but donations are accepted, and the suggested donation per meal is $1.50.
Whole wheat products should be two slices or 2 oz. unless otherwise noted. A 1% milk should be served at each meal.
MONDAYTurkey and gravy, roasted potatoes, carrots, fresh orange, wheat bread, margarine.
TUESDAY
Chicken salad, pickled beets, tossed salad, fresh apple, wheat crackers (3), wheat bread, ranch.
WEDNESDAY
Broccoli soup, pimento cheese, fruited gelatin, white bread, saltine (1).
THURSDAY THEME DAY
Grilled chicken, baked beans, broccoli salad, sherbet, hamburger bun, mayo.
FRIDAY
Meatballs with gravy, mashed potatoes, green peas, tropical fruit, dinner roll, margarine.
DIETARY TIP
Include whole grains in your diet. You need at least 25 grams of fiber daily. It helps lower cholesterol and aids in digestion.
EXERCISE TIP
Exercise is an excellent way to lower stress and keep your blood pressure in check.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.