MONDAY, 2-24
1% milk, turkey and gravy, sliced carrots, mashed potatoes, wheat bread, margarine cup, and a fresh orange
TUESDAY, 2-25
1% milk, pasta with meat sauce (8 oz.), steamed broccoli, dinner roll, raisins, and parmesan cheese
WEDNESDAY, 2-26
1% milk, pimento cheese, white bread, cream of broccoli soup, sliced peaches, and saltines
THURSDAY, 2-27
1% milk, BBQ pulled chicken, cheesy potatoes, green beans, peaches, and a whole grain bun
FRIDAY, 2-28
1% milk, loaded baked potato, broccoli and cheese, mixed fruit, sour cream, and margarine
