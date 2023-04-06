The 29th annual Green River 5K Run/Walk takes to the streets of Calhoun on Saturday, April 15.
The race begins 7 a.m. at Calhoun Elementary School. The course goes down Main Street, by the river and down Richland Road before turning around and continuing down Walnut Street.
Pre-registration is $10. Day of registration is $12.
Door prizes for adult male, youth male, adult female and youth female will be available. There will also be a $100 cash giveaway door prize.
To register, call Nancy Dant at 270-313-5647.
Registration forms are available at the Calhoun Post Office, McLean County Fitness, Thacker Riverside Dental and Laurie’s Souper Savor.
Checks can be made out to Green River 5K. Entry free includes a shirt, fruit and water at the finish line. Mail the entry form to Nancy Dant at P.O. Box 11, Calhoun, KY 42327.
