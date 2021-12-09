A new business is up and running in downtown Island.
Small Town Grocery and More, owned and operated by husband-and-wife Leonard and Teresa Hill, opened on Nov. 8 at 255-B W. Main St., the previous space of the recently closed business Red’s Tanning and Hometown Creations.
“My son and daughter-in-law had an opportunity to purchase the whole strip mall, and I told them if anything would ever come open, I would like to rent one of the units,” Teresa Hill said. “When one came available, I took it.”
Eric and Mischele Hill, the co-owners of Bridge View Pizzeria and owners of the strip mall, have been located next door for the past two years. Though Teresa Hill was excited about the opportunity, she didn’t have any intention of opening up a grocery store.
“My intentions were to have a salvage store … like I had for 14 years on Highway 431, but my plans changed,” she said. “While sitting in the Bridge View Pizzeria, I kept hearing different (people talking) saying that Island needs a grocery. So, I set out to try something new.”
And Teresa Hill assures the store carries what everyone needs on hand.
“We carry the basics — bread, milk, drinks, coffee, canned goods and a variety of items,” she said.
Teresa Hill said that she isn’t looking for the monetary benefits from opening the business, but rather trying to adhere to the residents’ wants and needs.
“I didn’t do the groceries to make money. We did it as a service for the community,” she said. “No money is to be made in the grocery business.”
The store also offers something extra, implementing the two tanning beds that were carried over from Red’s Tanning, along with its own gift room — which Teresa Hill believes will be the prime source of income for the store.
The tanning part of the business includes patrons being able to purchase a monthly membership for $35.
Additionally, Teresa Hill is in the process of getting Island shirts and sweatshirts made to be sold, which was a product that she offered at her salvage store, with one of the current designs including a logo saying “Island Station, A Small Town with A Big Heart.”
The store also provides an evening delivery service throughout Island once a day, specifically for those that may be ill or elderly.
Teresa Hill wants to showcase her pride in a town that is near and dear to her heart.
“Since I was born here, this is where my roots are,” she said. “I want to be part of a growing community.”
With being open for a month, Teresa Hill admits that business has been slow and steady, but has been picking up with each passing day.
“A lot of people still don’t know we’re here. Even the people behind us didn’t know we were here,” she said. “We’re getting ready to get a sign made to put on (U.S.) 431 and the biggest thing right now is Facebook.”
While Teresa Hill had experience running her own business, it’s been about seven years since she’s back in the manager’s seat.
But she still finds joy in it.
“I like it,” Teresa Hill said. “Like I said, there is no money in groceries. None, none. I may make as much as a quarter on some things, nine cents on some things, some things $1. …But like I said, it’s a service.”
While Teresa Hill said that the tanning and gift side of the business will probably keep the store going financially, she feels that her familiarity with the town and the residents will draw some crowds inside.
“I just like people,” she said. “Everybody that comes in here are people I know … and when they come in, we get to talking about the old days and people that have passed on and what have you. …That motivates me. ...Come by to get yourself a loaf of bread, buy someone a gift or just come by. We love talking about stories about our town.”
Small Town Grocery and More is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
For more information, contact Teresa Hill at 270-860-2590 or visit the store’s Facebook page at facebook.com/Island.KY.
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.