CALHOUN — Guy Carol Troutman, 88, of Calhoun, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at the Heartford House in Owensboro. Guy Carol Troutman was born Feb. 10, 1934 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late Vaden Lee and Elsie Penrod Troutman and was married to the former Ruth Nell Basham April 5, 1981. Guy Carol retired as a production operator from W.R. Grace of Owensboro and was a member of St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Calhoun. He enjoyed fishing and listening to Bluegrass music. In addition to his parents, Guy Carol was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Ruth N. Troutman, who died Aug. 30, 2019 and by two brothers, Norman Troutman and Dalton Troutman.
Survivors include six daughters, Louise Keach (Bill) of Cadiz, Tammy Campbell (Don) of Calhoun, DeAndra Bethel (Tim) of Owensboro, Paulette Marciniak of Henderson, Melissa Wilson (Greg) of Calhoun, and Lisa Henning (Bobby) of Hardinsburg; a son, Tony Berry of Dundee; 19 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; a brother, Bobby Troutman of Buck Creek; and a sister, Mary Ruth Belk (Jimmy) of Calhoun.
Funeral services were held Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Father Jegin Puthenpurackal officiated. Burial was at Pleasant Hope Cemetery in McLean County.
The Guy Carol Troutman family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Pleasant Hope Cemetery Fund; C/O Tom Howard; 3583 Kentucky 136 East; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Guy Carol at musterfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.