I have learned that you don’t miss something until it is gone. Unfortunately, sometimes, it’s too late.
Over six weeks ago, or was it nine months, I took my truck in for a regular checkup. I was going away for the week, so I thought I would drop the truck off and let them work on it when they had time, and then when I come back, it would be ready.
I took it in on Monday, then we left for our family reunion, and on Tuesday, the machine shop called me with some rather sad news. The engine in my truck was just about finished. So I had a choice of getting a new engine or buying another truck.
The last idea wasn’t a good one for me.
During those six weeks, my wife and I shared her little van for our travels. We had to coordinate our schedule so we could be united.
She would drive her van, and I would go along when we would go to church or some other function that we had to be together. So that wasn’t too bad.
Then, when she had to go somewhere, she would use her van. Sometimes she would drop me off at the church office and then go on her schedule and then come back and pick me up. That wasn’t too bad.
When she had nowhere to go, and I had somewhere to go, I would then be driving her little van. I did not know how little this van was until I started driving it.
I could barely get in on the driver’s side, get all buckled up and ready to go. Everything had to be changed, like the mirrors, the seat and the steering wheel.
If I thought getting into that little van was difficult, all I had to do was wait until I had to get out, and that was a completely different story. Several times I actually fell out because there is no real structure for a man my size.
I didn’t know how much I really liked that truck until I was driving this little sissy van. In the truck, I could be myself, but in that little van, I could not be myself, that’s for sure.
Then this past Tuesday, I got that telephone call I was impatiently waiting for. The truck was ready, and all I needed to do was come by and pick it up. But, of course, that meant I needed to pay the bill for the repairs.
When I hung up the phone, I was really excited.
The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage looked at me and said, “Why are you so excited?”
I just looked at her and smiled.
“Oh,” she said with a grin, “your truck is ready.”
She drove me to get my truck, and as we were traveling, she looked at me and said, “You really missed your truck, didn’t you?”
I thought of a verse of Scripture along this line. “Look to yourselves, that we lose not those things which we have wrought, but that we receive a full reward” (2 John 1:8).
I really don’t appreciate what I have until I lose it. This is also true of people. We don’t realize how much a person means to us until they are gone.
Dr. James L. Snyder is pastor of the Family of God Fellowship, 1471 Pine Road, Ocala, FL 34472. He lives with his wife in Silver Springs Shores. Call him at 352-216-3025 or e-mail jamessnyder2@att.net. The church web site is www.whatafellowship.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.