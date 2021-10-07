One small Facebook post asking residents to decorate pumpkins led to the first Halloween event scheduled to take place at Myer Creek Park.
With Halloween only a few weeks away, Jessica Blus, who works in customer service and graphic design at NIMCO, Inc. in Calhoun, and Jennifer Warner, NIMCO shipping clerk, want to help the community get into the positive spirits.
“Halloween is like the only holiday that you don’t have to get stressed about,” Blus said. “You don’t have to buy people gifts, you don’t have to worry about all that planning. It’s a holiday (where) you just get to have fun and do what you want.”
“The Great Pumpkin Walk” is to debut at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at Myer Creek Park. The event is sponsored by NIMCO, Galloway Farms and Auto, McLean County Farm Bureau, Jay’s Drive-In, Judge-executive Curtis Dame and Carol Eaton, county clerk.
Blus said that the main draw of the event is that volunteers will be out on the park trails handing out candy to attendees, with volunteers also encouraged to decorate pumpkins that will be lined up and coordinated throughout the trails.
Blus said that the volunteers are responsible for buying their own pumpkins and supplies to decorate and that open flame is not allowed; LED and battery-operated tea candle lights are permitted.
The trail will be a complete circle and will take about 15 to 20 minutes to complete.
Other items can be used as pumpkin stand-ins such as milk jugs and Tide pod containers, while others can draw paper pumpkins, and Blus and Warner will laminate and find space to hang up along the trail.
Some are already getting started on getting creations ready for the big day.
“We do have Sacramento Elementary (School) — every grade there is decorating a pumpkin as a class,” Blus said.
Blus and Warner decided to add another element to the event with a drive-in viewing of Disney’s 1993 film “Hocus Pocus” beginning between 6:30-7 p.m. The Eric Group in Rumsey will be providing a large outdoor projection screen, while attendees can watch and enjoy the movie on the lawn or from the comfort of their vehicles, listening through the radio.
Blus and Warner continue to add more attractions to the event, such as allowing residents and organizations to sell crafts, merchandise and pre-made food at vendor booths. Blus and Warner said that booths cannot make food at the event unless having their own insurance coverage in case of someone falling ill.
Blus also has plans to have a costume contest, with top prizes awarded based on age-group categories.
Since announcing the plan for this event on Sept. 15, the event’s Facebook page has over 200 people showing interest in attending.
“(It’s) more than I expected,” Warner said.
Despite it having a Halloween theme, the event will be relatively tame.
“It’s not going to really be scary,” Blus said. “We’re trying to make it for all ages. From ages like a baby up can go and not be spooked.”
“We’re trying to make it more family-friendly,” Warner said.
Blus and Warner hope that the event will coincide with the city’s trick-or-treating plans in order to give families the opportunity for a more “fun-filled weekend.”
The hope is that the event will become a yearly tradition and utilize the park for more community events.
Blus and Warner are looking for both additional sponsors and volunteers.
There are three levels of sponsorship: a “pumpkin” sponsor for $400, which includes their logo promoted on social media, the event banners, the drive-in screen, announcement during the event and a reserved spot for a vendor booth; the “gourd” sponsorship for $250 will exclude logo promotion on the drive-in screen; and the “candy-corn” level for $100 will include recognition on social media and reserved booth.
Blus said that decorated pumpkins can be dropped off at NIMCO, 102 Kentucky State Route 81, on Friday, Oct. 29 or dropped off at the park before noon Oct. 30.
Monetary donations will be accepted at the event for improving the Myer Creek Park trails system. Items for the McLean County Animal Shelter will also be accepted.
In case of rain, Blus and Warner said the event will still happen, and an alternative plan for the trail walk will be announced on the event’s Facebook page.
For more information, join the event’s group page, “The Great Pumpkin Walk,” or contact Blus at 270-499-4969.
