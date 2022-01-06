NEBO — Harold “Butch” Alshire, 71, of Nebo, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Livermore. Harold Ray Alshire was born April 14, 1950, in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky, to the late Frank and Bertha Fulkerson Kenyon, was married to the former Sandra Kay Franklin on May 11, 1973, and was better known as “Butch” to both his family and friends. Butch earlier worked as a shop mechanic, on an oil rig and as a carpenter, but since 1992 he helped funeral homes in western Kentucky by excavating gravesites. His only hobby was work, and he was great at his job.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Sandra Alshire; two sons, Robert Alshire and Chad Alshire, both of Madisonville; nine grandchildren, Zach (Jessie), Hannah, Quinton, Alexa, Kenzi, Chadrick, Dillion, Devon, and Mareyah; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Patricia Brandon and Karen Kenyon, both of Ilsley, Kentucky.
Funeral services were held Monday at Abundant Grace Fellowship in Madisonville. Pastor Karen Wix officiated. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel handled the arrangements for Butch’s family.
