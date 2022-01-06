POPLAR GROVE — Harold T. West, 70, of the Poplar Grove Community in McLean County, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at his home. Harold Thomas West was born Jan. 31, 1951 in Hopkins County, Kentucky, to the late Marvin Thomas and Martine Logsdon West and was married to the former Nelly Starlene Beals on Dec. 21, 1974. Harold was a true farmer, family man and an honored friend. He was a Christian and a member of Calhoun Baptist Church. Harold served as a McLean County Conservation supervisor and as a Farm Bureau board member for many years. Farming was his life-long career and his joy. He was a mentor to many young farmers and friends. If he wasn’t planting or harvesting, he was bush hogging or piddling at the barn. Harold grew up following the local racing circuit and went on to drive the family T-11 stock car for his dad for many years. He loved racing, watching NASCAR and attending local races. Harold was an avid hunter of anything with four legs and some with two legs (fowl). He hunted for over 60 years with his friends and his dogs. Coyote hunting became his favorite sport in later years with his best friends. Harold loved old westerns and John Wayne movies with his wife. If it had a heartfelt story, he was hooked. Harold’s heart was as large as his life.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Starlene West; three daughters, Angie Beebe of South Carolina, Brandy West and Kelly Hodges (Rudy), both of Sacramento; nine grandchildren, Allie Richardson, Gillian Richardson, Chloe Melloy, Hadley Rice, Laynee West, Trey Manis, Kelsey Hodges, Weston Hodges, and Jase Hodges; two sisters, Sharon Anderson (Heavy) of Poplar Grove and Teresa Hudson (Sammy) of Owensboro; several nieces, nephews and many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Burial will be in the Poplar Grove Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Harold’s family from 4-7 p.m. Friday and from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Musters in Calhoun.
Harold’s services will be streamed live at www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The Harold T. West family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Poplar Grove Cemetery Fund; P.O. Box 234; Sacramento, Kentucky 42372.
Share your memories and photos of Harold at muster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.