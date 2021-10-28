LIVERMORE — Harold Williamson, 85, of Livermore, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord and his wife, Alice on Sunday, Oct. 24, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Robert Harold Williamson was born March 10, 1936 in Lewisport, Kentucky to the late Floyd Joseph and Mary Jane Falls Williamson and was married to the former Alice Jean Roe on Aug. 21, 1959. He retired from the U.S. Army, Veterinary Corps Health Services and later retired as Chief Quality Control for K-Mart. In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Alice Williamson, who died March 5, 2017.
Survivors include three sons, David Williamson (Sandi), Bobby Williamson (Melinda) both of Kennewick, Washington and Mark Williamson of Seattle; seven grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; a great great grandson; and a sister, Doris Sinnett of Lewisport.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Van Ashton officiating. Burial will be in the Richland Baptist Cemetery in McLean County with military honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post 5415. Friends may visit with Harold’s family from noon-3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at Musters in Livermore.
Harold’s services will be streamed live on HYPERLINK “http://www.musterfuneralhomes.com” www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29.
The Harold Williamson family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Richland Baptist Cemetery Fund; C/O Jack Burden; 650 Hicks Road; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Harold at musterfuneralhomes.com.
