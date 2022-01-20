Harvest Church of Calhoun has put the former IGA building in Calhoun they purchased back in 2018 up for sale.
Will Troutman, one of Harvest Church of Calhoun’s pastors, announced in late September that the church was going to resume services at a different location — a 45 by 90-foot pole barn in West Calhoun.
That then led to questions as to what the church planned to do with the former grocery store.
As of Dec. 28, the former IGA building, located at Second Street and Crawley Drive, was found to be for sale by Barron Commercial Group in Owensboro for $165,000.
“We made the decision to list the building for sale … I think all the way back in September when we kind of privately made that decision,” Troutman said. “After the members decided that’s what we wanted to do, then we’ve been working for the last three or four months to get the property ready, … get everything lined out, …talk to realtors and figure out what process we wanted to go with (and) that sort of thing.”
Pleasant Valley Community Church, on behalf of Harvest, purchased the building, where plans for the facility included creating a worship center to hold 250 people, a children’s space and an area dedicated to fellowship.
However, plans were halted due to COVID-19 shortly after blueprints were sent into the state in February 2020 and concerns of starting construction that was geared toward large gatherings, which was under review by state construction codes due the facility being over 6,000 square feet and could have taken up to a year to proceed.
Though the church coordinated home visits and live streams and eventually used Calhoun Christian Church for a meeting space with ample social distance, Troutman and Harvest went to seek out another home to call their own, which is where they currently reside.
Though they had intention to use the IGA building at one time, Troutman and the church realized that it was no longer viable with their mission.
“The way we do things at Harvest (regarding our) mission statement is ‘Making disciples by being disciples,’ ” Troutman said. “The primary passages we pull that from is like in Matthew 28:18-20 and then in Acts 2, the picture of the earliest church. Jesus says in Matthew 28, ‘All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you.’ And so like, OK — we made disciples. Now how do we do that?
“And in Acts 2, like when the church first starts, there’s this picture of what the disciples do. It says that they do things like meet in each other’s homes, devote themselves to the apostles’ teaching and fellowship, and the breaking of bread and prayer. And the interesting thing at the end of that passage is … that at the bottom of the disciples just acting like disciples, it says ‘And the Lord added to their number day by day those who were being saved.’ That’s the method — the method for making disciples, not that there’s anything wrong with like big programs of evangelicalist pushes or taking out Facebook ads or whatever else; those can all be good tools, but at the end of the day God’s evangelicalistic strategy is to act like followers of Jesus. That’s kind of the filter that we run everything through.”
Additionally, Troutman also brought up the changing culture of church and how the pandemic accelerated a downward trend of church membership declining over the past 20 years, per a Gallup study.
“Just to ask (ourselves) with the resources God has given us, …what’s the best way for us to make disciples, like how are we going to be most effective and making disciples and being disciples,” Troutman said. “And the short answer to the question is that building was not conducive to our mission any longer.”
Troutman said that, at first, purchasing the building “made sense” but eventually found that it was not the right calling.
“...We talked to all our members; we spent a lot of time in prayer about it; and here’s the strange thing about … just trying to discern the will of God — I’m 100% certain that God led us to purchase that building in 2018,” Troutman said. “What I am not certain of is the reason why he led us to purchase that building. …He led us to purchase the building and it obviously wasn’t for us to gather there. In my mind, I’m putting the pieces together that … we (bought) this thing, we’re going to meet there someday. And, that’s a bit presumptuous of a person to try to discern what God desires. Like, He just calls us to be obedient when he tells us what to do. He led us to purchase the building and it obviously wasn’t for us to gather there. I don’t know what the purpose is, but I trust Him at that.”
Though the building will not be used for Harvest, Troutman said that he and the church have put a lot of work into it for a potential buyer to see.
“...When we bought the building at auction, it really wasn’t (in shape) for anyone to inhabit and our people have spent so much time and money and energy there,” Troutman said. “It’s ready for somebody to move in. It is a much better building for a potential business or ministry or organization to come in and use and hopefully benefit the community now than it was in 2018.”
With the new location of Harvest, Troutman said that he and the church have been able to follow their mission more accordingly and less complex.
“...Just the simplifying of things (has) really benefited our people,” Troutman said. “...And this is a temporary spot, right, like this is a friend letting us borrow their building but, so much so, like as we look at a permanent gathering place in the future, it’s probably going to look something a lot like that. Something that’s simple and conducive to our desire to make disciples by being disciples.”
One of the things Troutman enjoys about their current space is seeing people gathering around and hanging out after services are over, among other small things like setting up tables and chairs together and making coffee.
“...It feels a lot familial and a lot more intimate, for lack of a better term,” Troutman said. “It’s good. It’s been very good for us.”
Troutman feels that he and the church have made the right choice.
“... Simple and focused is, I think, the way we’re going to be able to do the most good for our community and bring the most glory to God,” Troutman said.
If interested in the former IGA property, visit barroncommercial.com/properties/?propertyId=Calhoun or contact Barron Commercial Group at 270-926-1101.
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.