Calhoun Harvest Day will make its return to Myer Creek Park this year starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. All-day events include a cruise in, petting zoo, Dr. Popper Balloon Twisting, Homemakers Quilt Show, door prize giveaways, multiple food and vendors booth, and access to inflatables with the purchase of a $5 wristband. Admission and parking for the event is free. The event is sponsored by the Calhoun Harvest Day Committee and Calhoun Lions Club.
For more information on food and vendor booths, contact Andrea Searcy at 270-929-6569 or Shelley Wood at 270-499-0215.
If inquiring for more general information about Harvest Day, contact Chera Logsdon at 270-499-0604 or Nancy Dent at 270-313-5647.
The following is the schedule for Saturday:
8 a.m
.
5K Race
10 a.m.
Welcome and Announcements
10 a.m.
Registration for 4-H Youth Pumpkin, Gourd, and Craft competitions
Located at Shelter 1
10:15 a.m.
Kids Costume Parade
10:45 a.m.
Dr. Popper Magic Show
11 a.m.
Registration for Horse Show, Greased Pig contest, and Trick My Ride contest
Located at Shelter 1
11:15 a.m.
Old School Kids Athletic Games
Located in front of Main Stage
11:30 a.m.
Judges’ results for 4-H Youth Pumpkin, Gourd, and Craft competitions
11:45 a.m.
Kids Story Time
Noon
MC’s Got Talent
Entertainment by Tailgate Band
2 p.m.
Horse Show
Located at Horse Arena
3 p.m.
Greased Pig Contest
Located at Livestock Pavilion
3:30 p.m.
Trick My Ride and Downhill Race
Located at Bigtop Hill
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.