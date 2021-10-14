Calhoun Harvest Day will make its return to Myer Creek Park this year starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. All-day events include a cruise in, petting zoo, Dr. Popper Balloon Twisting, Homemakers Quilt Show, door prize giveaways, multiple food and vendors booth, and access to inflatables with the purchase of a $5 wristband. Admission and parking for the event is free. The event is sponsored by the Calhoun Harvest Day Committee and Calhoun Lions Club.

For more information on food and vendor booths, contact Andrea Searcy at 270-929-6569 or Shelley Wood at 270-499-0215.

If inquiring for more general information about Harvest Day, contact Chera Logsdon at 270-499-0604 or Nancy Dent at 270-313-5647.

The following is the schedule for Saturday:

8 a.m

.

5K Race

10 a.m.

Welcome and Announcements

10 a.m.

Registration for 4-H Youth Pumpkin, Gourd, and Craft competitions

Located at Shelter 1

10:15 a.m.

Kids Costume Parade

10:45 a.m.

Dr. Popper Magic Show

11 a.m.

Registration for Horse Show, Greased Pig contest, and Trick My Ride contest

Located at Shelter 1

11:15 a.m.

Old School Kids Athletic Games

Located in front of Main Stage

11:30 a.m.

Judges’ results for 4-H Youth Pumpkin, Gourd, and Craft competitions

11:45 a.m.

Kids Story Time

Noon

MC’s Got Talent

Entertainment by Tailgate Band

2 p.m.

Horse Show

Located at Horse Arena

3 p.m.

Greased Pig Contest

Located at Livestock Pavilion

3:30 p.m.

Trick My Ride and Downhill Race

Located at Bigtop Hill

Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com

