Harvest Day poised to make return

Calhoun Harvest Day will be making its anticipated return after a one-year hiatus.
The fun-filled event is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at Myer Creek Park.
Nancy Dant, co-chair of the event, said the committee has some exciting plans for the day, including the return of the petting zoo, a greased pig contest, 10 food booths, 55 vendor booths, a car show and live music from the local rock band Tailgate. Blow-up attractions and games will also be available for the younger ones to enjoy.
Dant said that Harvest Day began in 2007 with a committee made up of 10 to 15 people. Dant wanted to be able to give Calhoun a dedicated annual event that people could come to.
“The main thing was to get people into Calhoun and into McLean County,” Dant said. “Of course, Island has the Wooden Bridge Festival, and Livermore has the boat races, and Sacramento had the Battle of Sacramento — just different things like that. Besides the McLean County Fair, Calhoun didn’t really have a festival.”
The event originally started downtown and moved to Myer Creek Park in 2013 in order to have more space, as attendance has continuously grown.
“It’s a beautiful place to do it,” Dant said. “The community has always supported it … and people from all over the county have supported it. And then we’ve had people coming from Ohio County, different places, coming in.”
Dant said that a new activity will be introduced.
“This year, we’re hoping to have one of our new events — a horse show,” Dant said. “We haven’t had a horse show in (a long time). There’s a lot of young people now riding horses, like my grandson, that are really into it. It’s kind of coming back, and they really enjoy getting together and doing that. I think it’s so good for young people to find things like that to do.”
A 5K event, sponsored by Myer Creek Archers, will also be added to this year’s event. It begins at 8 a.m, led by volunteer Megan Woosley.
Woosley hopes that this event becomes an annual fixture.
“They’re had (the 5K) randomly through the years,” Woosley said. “It’s not been something that has been steady. We’d love to see it be an annual event.”
Woosley said that all the funds raised through the race will be going into the park’s trails for improvements and to make the county more aware of the trails’ existence.
“A lot of people honestly do not know that the trails are (at the park),” Woosley said. “Our goal … is getting some signage and to get the trails labeled and mapped out so that people will know what trails exist, how long the trails are and which trail they are on ….”
“We want to educate people that the (trails) are back there. They’re really good, wide trails. They don’t have a lot of roots, anything that would make it challenging.”
Dant is aware that rising COVID rates are shutting down similar events, and she is awaiting guidance from other entities, such as Reid’s Orchard in Owensboro, which is holding an event the same weekend, on how to proceed with the event, if at all.
“All the festivals around here, like the one at Central City, Greenville — places like that, they’ve already canceled,” Dant said. “It might be a last-minute thing.”
“The main thing is that we would ask people to probably wear a mask. We don’t want people to get sick ….”
Dant said all proceeds will go back into Harvest Day and to raise money for a new addition to be installed on the park’s grounds.
“One of the goals that we are wanting to do ... is to build a permanent stage,” Dant said. “We have to have somebody bring a trailer in (the park). We have a really good picture of what we want, and we were going really good in getting a lot of good donations ….”
Dant said that the stage is to be built to use for events like Harvest Day, weddings and other events that the public can rent out for a small fee.
“One of these days, we’re gonna get that stage built,” Dant said.
Dant said there is no cover charge to enter the event or for parking. Armbands for children to use the blow-ups are $5 for the entire event.
Registration for a vendor booth is $15, $40 for food booths. Interested parties can contact the Harvest Day Facebook page or call 270-499-0604.
To sign up for the 5K race, log onto https://www.runreg.com/10293. All participants that pre-register will receive a t-shirt and swag bag. Awards will be given to first place male and female and top participant in each age group.
Dant said that volunteers are appreciated.
“We can always use volunteers,” Dant said. “We won’t even give them anything difficult. It’ll be something really easy like (watching) the blow-ups or something. But we always need volunteers.”
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
