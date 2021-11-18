Below are the reported winners from events that took place at Calhoun Harvest Day on Oct. 16.
5K Race ResultsOverall Male — Axel Hollander (24:06)
Overall Female — Darlene Hillard (29:54)
Age Group Winners
Under 10 — Hailey Brooks (36:57)
10-19 — Shelbie Crane (34:04)
20-29 — Axel Hollander (24:06)
30-39 — Tori Ann Zoellick (31:22)
40-49 — Kevin Brantley (27:13)
50-59 — Trina Hollander (41:53)
60-69 — Darlene Hillard (29:54)
Kid Costume Contest
All 15 participants won (Prizes given)
Kids Athletics
All participants won (Prizes given)
4-H Pumpkin & Gourd Decoration ContestGuy Howard
MC’s Talent Show
Ellie Embry, 9 ($100 prize)
Horse Show
No reported information on winners
Greased Pig Contest
Ages 5 and under:
All 12 participants won
Ages 6 to 8 (18 participants):
Lyric Mincy
Ages 9 to 15 (18 participants):
Allie Brooks
Adults (1st round) (4 participants):
Christine Tomes
Adults (2nd round) (6 participants):
Sawlyer Logsdon
Homemaker Quilt ShowWinner was male from Owensboro, name not provided.
