The Help Office in Livermore has responded to community complaints about office hours and availability, as well as some consumers and volunteers allegedly taking advantage of the facility.
Livermore Help Office President Becky Smith said many in the community have taken to community Facebook pages posting complaints regarding the help office. She said most complaints are about office hours, volunteers having first pick of donated items, as well as people from the community picking up items to sell in personal yard sales.
Smith said the help office has regular hours three days a week for shopping — Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. There is also a number on the door for anyone wanting to make a drop-off outside of normal hours. Smith said someone will almost always be available to come open the store for donations when needed.
“We are open on a regular basis … we close when school’s out. And if it gets down in the teens at night, then we close because you just can’t get it warm enough in here for us to stand it. That’s the only time that we close up when it’s not a scheduled thing,” Smith said.
The office is also actively working on getting a Saturday volunteer to be available from 2-4 p.m. for drop-offs. Smith said the only way the help office will open for longer hours or more days a week is with more volunteers. She said there are currently only 11 volunteers and little-to-no inquiries for new volunteers.
“We’re all senior citizens and we have our own things at home that we need to do too, and so we feel like three days a week is really what we can give,” she said.
Smith also said that while volunteers do get first pick of donated items, there are always plenty of quality items left for the public.
“This is a big place, and it stays packed with stuff,” she said.
Smith said the office receives so many donations that it regularly donates its overflow to Mountain Missions, which is a ministry in Eastern Kentucky that collects and drops off donations in several areas around the state. She said the help office usually has 80 to 100 boxes of items donated to the service every several months.
As far as those who pick up items from the help office to sell in personal yard sales, Smith said there is not a lot she or other volunteers can do about that. She said there is a sign posted in the store stating those caught reselling items will be banned from picking up items in the future.
