Calhoun resident Nancy Dant has dedicated a large portion of her life to McLean County through volunteer work, a way she is able to show her love and appreciation of the area.
“I have lived in Calhoun my whole life,” she said. “I have tried to help out with different things.”
When Dant’s children were in school, she began helping at events through the PTA, and that work grew into hosting countywide events.
“Harvest Day started with a friend of mine and myself,” she said. “I kept hearing people say we needed something like that in Calhoun. It’s evolved and it keeps getting better every year.”
Dant has a hand in numerous county events and sectors, from Calhoun City Council to the Independence Day fireworks show.
“Anything that goes on is an essential thing for a county and town,” she said. “I love living in Calhoun and I love the county. I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.”
Volunteering is something that Dant said she enjoys.
“I love our people and they’re so good about helping when someone needs it,” she said. “I want to see the county grow for my grandchildren and great-grandchildren. I want it to keep getting better. I like to see new things happen and new businesses open.”
One large event that Dant has helped create is the Green River 5K, which is in its 29th year.
“Me and a friend got together on the 5K,” she said. “The purpose of the event is to get different organizations involved. We divide a portion of the money to help organizations out.”
Dant said she feels like she doesn’t do more than anyone else in the community, but Rumsey resident Jessica Blus thinks differently.
“Nancy is selfless and she has been helping our community forever,” Blus said. “She does do much and she is helpful and kind. Working with her on the (Christmas) parade board has shown she’s a go-getter.”
Blus said without Dant, a lot of local events would not happen.
“Our county is blessed to have her,” she said.
