Last November, Leonard and Teresa Hill opened up Small Town Grocery and More — one of the first grocery stores in Island in recent years.
They opened it in the previous space of the former Red’s Tanning and Hometown Creations at 255-B W. Main St.
However, the initial plans for the business were short-lived.
“The grocery business just didn’t catch on,” Teresa Hill said. “...I couldn’t leave the groceries on the shelves and it not sell.”
And even offering an evening delivery service didn’t prove to be popular.
But that didn’t stop the Hills to focus on how they can utilize the space.
One year later, the business — now rebranded as Small Town Salvage and More — opened Monday, Nov. 21.
“We started (selling) gifts, we sell all kinds of brand name makeup for $1,” Teresa Hill said. “We have about 20,000 different pieces of makeup.”
The store also has a selection of medicines and vitamins also at a low cost.
And after only a week in, Teresa Hill has already seen the benefit of changing the store’s template.
“This (has) already done better than what the groceries (did),” she said. “Now we have something for everybody.”
The store still carries drinks and cooler beverages, but will refrain from selling items like bread for the time being, while two tanning beds that were carried over from Red’s Tanning will not be available for use.
This type of business isn’t unfamiliar to Teresa Hill.
“I had a business on (Kentucky Highway) 431 and I owned it for 14 years, and it was salvage and store returns,” she said, “And I thought, ‘If I’m going to be able to make it here, I’m going to have to go back to what I had done years ago.
“...I had people coming from several counties.”
And she feels the store will see foot traffic of previous customers once the word gets out.
“When they find out that I’m back doing my salvage, such as the medicines, vitamins and makeup, we’ll have fantastic business,” she said, “because all makeup (can) run from $8, $9, $10, $12 to $15 and I sell it all for $1.”
Teresa Hill is thrilled about making the change and returning to what she knows best.
“I’m super happy right now with it,” she said.
Small Town Salvage and More along with Bridge View Pizzeria, owned by Teresa Hill’s son and daughter-in-law Eric and Mischele Hill, and Wellspring Rehabilitation Services — all businesses located in the strip mall — will also be handing out hot chocolate and candy canes out at the Island’s Christmas Parade, which will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
Teresa Hill said information and updates can be found at the Small Town Grocery and More Facebook page, which is due to see updates regarding the store’s new direction soon.
For more information, visit facebook.com/Island.KY or call 270-860-2590.
