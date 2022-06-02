Sunshine and a light breeze Monday provided the ideal weather for the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 5415 to host its annual Memorial Day observance at the Calhoun Cemetery.
According to Richard Crabtree, the post’s senior vice commander and former commander, the annual observance began in the county in the mid-1970s.
Crabtree and David Scott, post commander, said that the message and importance of the holiday is still as prominent as ever.
“My concern is (those) that we owe so much to not be forgotten. The greatest and cruelest injustice of all is to be forgotten after doing so much,” Crabtree said. “All of us lost somebody, but through the grace of God, we would have been lost. We’re here today to make sure that the public remembers that.”
“We are all born in this country, we’re born into freedom, we all take it for granted, and I think this brings (it) home,” Scott said. “There’s the old cliché that ‘freedom isn’t free,’ but this brings it home, because it’s easy to take our country for granted, take our freedom for granted; we’ve all not known anything else.”
Scott opened the ceremony with remarks thanking attendees for their time to come out while also reminding them why they were there.
“The fact that you are here means that you care about your country and that you care about those people that died so that we can be free,” Scott told the crowd. “And after you leave here today, I’d like you to spend a lot of time thinking about freedom and what it really, really means.”
Timothy Peveler, the post service officer and veteran of the U.S. Army, took to the podium to discuss his personal experiences about what Memorial Day means to both him and his family, such as one of his late great-uncles hitting the beaches of Normandy and the Korean War and the struggles that he endured, while discussing the freedom that one gives up for others.
“We do such a great job defending our country that we forget and see it as the opening day of summer; people are already out in boats and doing all kinds of things, but we forget the sacrifices made for that freedom,” Peveler said. “I used to be a little kid, and I got so upset because (my great uncle) drank so much, and he gave his life away, and I didn’t understand that he had sacrificed so much, and then I found out all of the things that he’d done.”
Crabtree also addressed the audience to echo his sentiments about people forgetting those who served and fought for the country through the amount of support they would see at previous events.
“For me, it’s unconscionable; so I’m very appreciative today that this crowd is here,” Crabtree said. “After 9/11, this whole hillside was covered shoulder to shoulder with people. But after that date every year, the crowds (were getting) smaller and smaller and smaller.”
Crabtree then told the story of Benjamin Lewis Salomon, a dentist assigned as a front-line surgeon during World War II who died at the age of 29 after killing 98 Japanese soldiers during the Battle of Saipan after his aid station was overrun. He ordered the troops under him to get away, and he helped those who were wounded to safety.
“He didn’t have to do that, but he chose to,” Crabtree said. “He voluntarily gave his life … knowing that he was not going to go anywhere. That takes some dedication, and you and I living today owe that man a debt of gratitude that you can never repay; but just because you can’t repay that debt doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t make an installment on that debt. And your presence here today is an installment.”
Guest speaker Keith Cain, veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and retired Daviess County sheriff, concluded the event with a message of not only honoring those who fought in war, but to those that have been on the front lines in the local community, such as first responders and healthcare workers that served the past two years during the coronavirus pandemic.
“These are men and women who knowingly assumed both the risk of becoming infected themselves with the COVID virus and the emotional strain of being away from their families for extended periods of times,” Cain said.
“Collectively, the generation of sailors, soldiers, airmen and marines who have served and sacrificed for us are the heart and the soul of this great country. Many gave their lives, and those are the ones that we honor on this Memorial Day, fulfilling their oath to this nation and to each and every one of us.
“I think they have imprinted on us a responsibility to recognize, to respect and to honor and to care for those who risked their lives to go on living ours.”
