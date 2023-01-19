You’ve probably heard about people wanting to know, like, and trust those they do business with. And maybe you heard how social media is a great way to make that happen.
After all, posting to social media brings out your business’ personality. But some businesses have difficulty being themselves or simply don’t have the time to dedicate to social media consistently.
Luckily, social media isn’t the only way to put a more personable face on your business.
Another way to do that is through chamber membership.
Here’s how the McLean County Chamber helps members like your business become more known, liked, and trusted.
Getting Your Name Out There — How the Chamber Helps People Get to Know You
If you want people to do business with you, they must think about you. No matter what you sell or what service you provide, you won’t do any business if people don’t think about you when they’re in the market to buy what you offer. We do this by referrals, networking, introductions and hosting.
Becoming Likable
Getting more involved in the social opportunities at the chamber can give you a lot of time to build on the likability factor. People must first know who you are to later be able to like you. Multiple chances to meet in events through the chamber can make networking easier and less awkward because you’re not playing to an unknown crowd. You learn a little bit more about them-and they about you-each time you meet.
Increasing Trust
Sometimes the community knows what you do but doesn’t know enough about you to trust you. In these cases, a chamber membership is invaluable. Chamber membership goes a long way to helping businesses develop a trustworthy reputation. Many people associate chambers as business entities or similar to the Better Business Bureau. While neither is true, these individuals apply the same feelings of community membership and upstanding reputations to the chamber members as they would a good rating from the Better Business Bureau.
You are invited to learn more at our next McLean County Chamber of Commerce Member Meeting at noon, Jan. 26, at the McLean County Extension Office, 355 W. Seventh St. in Calhoun. Speaker and lunch provided by McLean County Chamber Board.
For more information, contact McLean County Chamber of Commerce via email at chamberofmcleanky@gmail.com or phone at 270-273-9760.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.