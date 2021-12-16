Shannon Hudson of Sacramento always wanted to start his own business but didn’t know what.
While he didn’t have any family members that were car-savvy during his upbringing, Hudson became fascinated about learning how to fix things when, at first, it was a necessity.
“I started riding go-karts. We used to do a lot of riding and still do,” Hudson said. “We didn’t really have the money to pay someone to fix it so I learned to fix it. To be honest with you, that’s how I got started … and I just got to where I figured out that I was pretty decent at it ….”
Learning the mechanic trade when he was a student at Trinity High School in Whitesville and getting more formal training at Owensboro Community and Technical College, he felt that all of it was “falling in place” and decided to stay on a path on something he knew he enjoyed and was good at.
“I’ve always tinkered with stuff since I was young mechanic-wise probably since I was 10 or 11,” Hudson said.
Eventually, Hudson became more interested in the body side of the trade when he was working on a 1979 Chevrolet Camaro Z28.
“It was of one of the jobs that I kind of enjoyed,” Hudson said. “Nobody really wants to work all the time but I enjoyed it and could tolerate it, so I just kind of stuck with it and went with it.”
However, it took some time for Hudson to dive into the career full-time and first worked at Owensboro Grain before finding an opportunity to “cut his teeth” at Don Moore Automotive, where he said he learned a majority of his skills.
“In my mind, I always wanted to open up a business up here in Sacramento. It’s where I’m from,” Hudson said.
In 2004, Hudson opened up his own place, Hudson Body Shop at 12107 Kentucky 81, which he admits has been steadily growing since through word-of-mouth and his own experiences learning how to run a business.
“I didn’t know nothing about business to be honest with you,” Hudson said. “Most of it, I learned the hard way. …I didn’t go to school for it or nothing and it just kind of learned it as I went. It hasn’t always been easy, but I’m still kicking.”
The business has also become a family affair, with Hudson’s son Cody joining him full-time after high school and expanding the physical space of the facility to be able to accommodate more customers. Hudson’s brother Jesse recently was brought on board about a year ago, where he is learning the trade first-hand.
Hudson’s youngest son Cameron also helps out at the shop when he comes home during college breaks.
Hudson was told by many folks that the first 10 years of starting a business can be a struggle and admits that it took a little longer for him to get to “half-way breathing” but has been on a steady flow since.
“I kind of crawled to where I’m at now,” Hudson said.
During COVID, when many businesses struggled nationwide, Hudson didn’t foresee much of a hindrance.
“It slowed down there for a little ways, which people were still moving somewhat around here,” Hudson said. “I shut my door for about a month or so but we had enough work …. I never quit working.”
Now, Hudson said that he is the busiest he has ever been in the last 17 years, with people backed out until the end of January.
Though Hudson admits that he was at first concerned about if he would be able to draw people into his shop being in a small community, he has seen customers coming in from Daviess, Hopkins, Muhlenberg and Ohio counties.
“That makes me feel good that people will bring their car to me from that far,” Hudson said.
Hudson also notes that he considers himself picky when it comes to the quality of his work.
“When I do a car, I want it to look like it hasn’t been touched,” Hudson said. “You can’t tell if it’s been in a wreck or not. Most times, you look at a wrecked car and most times you can tell … what’s been worked on. …I try to put it back the best I can ....”
He also makes sure to double and triple check his work and has passed this onto the people he’s had work in his shop.
“A lot of people get in a hurry and slap stuff together,” Hudson said. “I just want (to be able) to get the job done the first time and be done with it. …You don’t get paid to do it twice ….”
Hudson’s drive to continue the business is simple.
“I just (like) the reactions on people’s faces when they get their car,” Hudson said. “A lot of times, I’ll be proud to say that there have been a whole lot of people that have come in here and when they see their car, they say, ‘It looks better than when I bought it.’ I really like to hear that (and) being able to please people and know that we did a good job for them ….”
While Hudson also makes sure to find time for his own happiness outside the business.
“I worked so much when I was young and trying to keep this going that I missed out on a lot of stuff,” Hudson said. “I regretted that. I try to steer my son away from that. …I worked too much and I try not to do that (anymore). …Lot of hours for a lot of years.
“To me, you got to be happy to work. …Some people have worked their life away — I’ve seen too many of them. …I want to do my best and try to be happy.”
Hudson Body Shop is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
If interested in getting work completed, contact the shop at 270-316-5708
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.