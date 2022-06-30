The McLean County High School golf team has a new coach for the upcoming season.
Ricky Humphrey has played golf off and on for the past 25 years and looks forward to leading the McLean County athletes on the links.
His previous coaching experience has been in soccer over the last 16 years.
Humphrey began coaching soccer at Grayson County and was there for three years. He also coached at Ohio County and Owensboro Middle School for a few years before moving to McLean County where he spent the last eight years before resigning as head coach at the end of last season.
Humphrey has also coached four years of travel soccer with a local co-ed team.
The Cougar golf team currently has 11 girls and 10 boys signed up to participate. Each team will have about 10 matches this season and play in two tournaments. Both teams will also participate in the All “A” tournament this year.
Coach Humphrey has set a goal for each golfer to play in at least one match this season to gain experience. His main goal is for the players to enjoy the game and have fun because as he shared, “golf is something they can do for the rest of their lives.”
The team will practice at Panther Creek Golf Club every Monday at 4 p.m. beginning July 11 and every Wednesday at 3 p.m. at the high school.
The opening match for both boys and girls will be the Union County Invitational at Breckenridge Golf Course in Morganfield on July 28 beginning at 8 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.