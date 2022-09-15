The McLean County High School golf teams were on the road last week. Both teams played at Muhlenberg County on Sept. 8. The boys’ team participated in the Apollo Invitational on Sept. 10.
Both teams played exceptionally well at the Central City Country Club last Thursday, according to Coach Ricky Humphrey. The McLean and Muhlenberg teams seemed to be evenly matched in their performances.
The boys’ team participated in the Apollo Invitational at Ben Hawes Municipal Golf Course on Saturday.
“Everyone got off to a slow start, but as the day progressed, they all played much better,” Humphrey said.
Coach Humphrey has seen progress from both teams this season and is hopeful as they prepare to end the season.
“They have improved and I believe we are in a good spot as we get ready for the regionals,” he said.
The teams hosted their final home matches on Monday at Panther Creek Golf Course. The girls played against Webster County and the boys faced Whitesville. The girls’ team will be at Providence to face Webster County again today, Sept. 15 to wrap up the regular season.
Both teams will participate in Regionals early next week. The boys’ team will play at Madisonville Country Club on Monday, Sept. 19. The girls’ team will be at the Henderson Country Club on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
