Humphrey receives William Armstrong Dedication Award

McLean County High School soccer player Abigail Humphrey received a prestigious award from the Midwest Kentucky Soccer Officials Association and the 3rd Region Policy Board. The William Armstrong Dedication Award is an annual award given to a player, coach or official who demonstrates the same kind of dedication to local soccer as the award’s namesake, William “Bill” Armstrong.
In 2018, William “Bill” Armstrong stepped down as the 3rd Region Assigning Secretary for Soccer after serving in that role for nearly 25 years. Armstrong was a dedicated member of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association and Midwest Kentucky Soccer Officials Association since joining its ranks in 1991.
In his role as assigning secretary, Mr. Armstrong assigned approximately 10,000 high school and middle school soccer matches and worked with hundreds of officials. His love for youth soccer was evident by his devotion to soccer in our region and by the quality and character of his work.
Mr. Armstrong is known for his dedication and commitment to high school soccer in the 3rd Region, and to the players, coaches, and officials. Few are more giving of their time, energy, and efforts.
In recognition of Mr. Armstrong’s longstanding dedication and efforts to improve high school soccer in the 3rd Region and the Commonwealth, the 3rd Region Policy Board, in association with the MKSOA, hosts this annual award in his honor.
Abigail Humphrey was chosen as the 2021 recipient and presented the award by members of the MKSOA at the 3rd Region Championship game in Ohio County on Oct. 14.
